York - Ernest Wesley Moses Jr., 75, of 5138 West Liberty Hill Road, passed away on January 8, 2020 at his residence. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Ernest Wesley Moses Sr. and Elizabeth Dover Moses. The family received friends on Saturday, January 11 at Gordon Mortuary from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel in Blacksburg. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Moses family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020