Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain Rest Cemetery
Kings Mountain, SC
Ernest Trull

Ernest Trull Obituary

Kings Mountain - Ernest Hampton Trull, 75, of 2093 Bethlehem Road, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Wendover Hospice Home.

Born in Kings Mountain, he was the son of the late Coleman and Myrtle Trull. Mr. Trull retired retired from textiles and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Surviving Mr. Trull are two sons, Marty Trull, and wife, Beth, and Trent Trull, all of Blacksburg; two grandchildren, Cody and Jack Trull; one brother, Calvin Trull, and wife, Charlene; and two sisters, Aileene Watts and Toni Plumides.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Clyde Watts and George Michael Plumides.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. Gordon Mortuary Blacksburg location

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
