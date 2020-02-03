Home

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433

Ernestine Williams

Ernestine Williams Obituary

Ernestine Logan Williams of 114 Country View Gaffney, SC peacefully transitioned from this life on Monday, January 27, 2020 at The Cherokee Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Elphord Broadus Logan and Grace Ann Foster Logan. She was a former employee of Limestone Mills, Shrimp Boat and Nestle. She was the owner and operator of Hugs and Kisses Daycare. She was of the graduate class of 1970. She is a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she served as Deaconess, a member of the mixes choir and also helped with the sunbeam choir.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her husband of 32 years, Stanley Williams, five children, Tina Logan, Roger Logan, Kendrick Williams, Bruce Williams, Kelsey Davidson, two grandsons, Zion and Jayden, one brother, William E.G. Logan (Joyce), two sisters, Sallie Logan and Gracie Logan Adams, special brother reared in the home as a brother, Charles Dawkins, one aunt, Ms. Willie Dawkins, brother and sister-in-laws, Rev. Van and Geneva Williams, Larry and Mary Williams, Edward and Dorothy Williams, Spurgeon Williams, special God Children, Dakaysia Logan, Talajah Jamison, Micah Logan, Sixteen nieces, fourteen nephews, and a host of relatives and friends

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Freddie Davidson officiating. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service, the body will lie-in-state at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at: www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will meet at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020
