Gaffney, S.C. - Glenn Ernest "Ernie" Falkenberg, 72, of 957 Overbrook Drive, Unit D-5, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the husband of Carlene Alexander Falkenberg and son of the late Ernest Falkenberg and Irene Karlstron Falkenberg. He was a retired dental laboratory technician, a U.S. Air Force veteran, loved fishing, and a member of New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Jason Falkenberg and wife, Sara of Massachusetts; two stepsons, Carl Hinkson of Windham, Maine and Robert Hinkson of Kings Mountain, NC; two grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Edward Hinkson.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Pastor Robert Wells and Rev. Michael Perry officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in the Wells Family Cemetery, 139 Wells Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, "Family Life Building Fund", 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.