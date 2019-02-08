Essie Hopper age 72 of 411 West Robinson Street Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Wallace Davis and Corrie Threath Davis.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, four daughters, Kathy Dawkins (Brien), Wanda Johnson (Corey), Joyce Hopper all of Gaffney, SC, Linda Hopper of Spartanburg, SC. One son, Gary W. Hopper Jr. (Iris) of Duncan, SC. Two sisters, Flossie Wilkins of Gaffney, SC., Perniece Conaway of Baltimore, Maryland. One brother, L.C. Davis of Spartanburg, SC. Reared in the home as a grandchild, Kameran Hopper. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday at The Mikes Creek Baptist Church.

The body will lie-in-state at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Family is receiving friends at the residence.

