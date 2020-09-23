Esther Whitener

Mrs. Esther Lockhart Whitener, 85, of Gastonia, NC, passed away Thursday, September 17, in Wellington House Assisted Living, Gastonia, NC.

Wife of Luther Whitener, she was born in Blacksburg and was a daughter of the late Theodore Alexander Lockhart, Sr. and Mary Gill Lockhart.

Esther was a faithful member of the Divine True Holiness Church of God in Blacksburg and a retiree of White Oak Manor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings: Excel Gill, Ronnie Lockhart, Louis Lockhart, and Charles Lockhart; sisters, Frances Lockhart, and Deanna Sizemore.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: husband, Luther Junior Whitener; 1 son, Connington Whitener, Daughter-in-law (Passion); 4 grandchildren; Connington "CJ", Isaiah, Lela and Precious Whitener. 4 Brothers, William Lockhart, Eddie (Erma) Lockhart, Overseer Theodore (Alzenia) Lockhart, Jr.; Benjamin (Henrean) Lockhart; sisters- Margaret (Willie) Hames, Barbara (Amos) Roberts, Mary Lockhart, Leatha Lockhart; In-laws, Melvin Sizemore, Priscilla Lockhart, and Deborah Lockhart, CL Whitener (Roselle) and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.

Graveside Service will be Wednesday, 11 a.m., in The Divine True Holiness Church of God Cemetery with Overseer Theodore Lockhart, Jr., officiating.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com