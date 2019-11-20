|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ethel Ruppe Hamrick, "39 again", formerly of 669 State Line Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Waterford at Dillon Pointe in Spartanburg.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Aaron R. Hamrick and daughter of the late James Goin Ruppe and Rose Elms Ruppe. She retired from Gaffney Manufacturing and was a member of State Line Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading newspapers, talking with her friends, loved taking care of others and loved her cats.
Surviving is a daughter, Faye Ledford and husband, Ron of Roebuck; two grandchildren, Cindy Singleton and husband, Vic and Emily Lausier and husband, Patrick; great-grandchildren, Logan Wood, Libby Singleton and Greyson Lausier; and a cousin, Jeanette Martin of Gaffney. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ferrell Ruppe.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Sylvia Bailey, Ginger Harris and Johnny Ray Dawkins for their friendship; also to the staff and residents of Waterford at Dillon Pointe for the love and excellent care, and to Halcyon Hospice for the comfort and care they provided.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain David Boyter and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to: State Line Baptist Church, 1328 State Line Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Halcyon Hospice, 300 E. Henry Street, Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the home of Patrick and Emily Lausier, 605 Cordelia Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
