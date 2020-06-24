Ethel Webster

Ethel Montgomery Webster, known to many as "Lou Girl", passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Widow of Ben Webster, she was born in Gaffney and was a daughter of the late D.B. and Sarah Byers Montgomery,

She was a graduate of Granard High School, a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and a former employee of Duke Power.

Ethel was also predeceased by: siblings, Jimmy "Blow," Eddie, Edith "Sis," Rev. Brenda, and Nita.

Surviving are: her daughter, Tenika "Pooh Bear" Webster, (Richard) of Wellford, SC; grandchildren, Audi, Zy'on, Bre'on, and Khloe; a brother, De'Wayne Montgomery (Rev. Ann), of Gaffney; special nieces, Anitra Montgomery McCoy, Shuvette Garrett, Rockey Dawkins, Tabatha Littlejohn, and Brittany Rodgers, other nieces, nephews.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, 12 noon, in Gaffney Memorial Park with Rev. James Sanders, Jr., officiating. The family is as the home of her daughter at 14 Simmons Street, Wellford, SC.

