Eugene Gray

Blacksburg - Eugene Lee "Gene" Gray, 80, of 139 Alexander Drive, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at his residence. Born in Washington County, IL, he was the husband of Shirley Lee Gray and the son of the late Earl Gray and Martha Barnett Gray. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Graveside services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at Clingman Memorial Gardens. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Gray family.