1/
Eugene Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Blacksburg - Eugene Lee "Gene" Gray, 80, of 139 Alexander Drive, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at his residence. Born in Washington County, IL, he was the husband of Shirley Lee Gray and the son of the late Earl Gray and Martha Barnett Gray. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Graveside services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at Clingman Memorial Gardens. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Gray family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved