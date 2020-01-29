|
Gaffney, S.C. - Eugene Ramsey, 74, of 510 Thompson Street, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview House in Gaffney.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Oscar Lee Ramsey and Eunice Peeler Ramsey. He retired from textiles, loved yardwork and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a son, Chris Ramsey; four sisters, Frances Dobbins of Gaffney, Betty Ammons and husband, James of Ellenboro, NC, Margaret Fowler of Cowpens and Mamie Ruffin of Dallas, NC; a granddaughter, Tonya Ramsey; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Ramsey, Hubert Ramsey and Clyde Ramsey and two sisters, Louise Keenan and Guynita Lopp.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020