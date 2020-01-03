|
Blacksburg - Eula Mae Allison Rippy, 86, of 562 Old Chester Road, passed away on Sunday, December 29th, 2019, at her home.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Clemoth Wardell "Joe" Rippy and the daughter of the late Otis and Eula Allison. Mrs. Rippy formerly worked for Peeler Rug and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She was a loving person who enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and spoiling her son and granddaughters.
Surviving Mrs. Rippy are one son, Terry Kendrick Rippy, of Blacksburg; two step-daughters, Janice Ekman of Harrisburg, NC and Vicki Durney and husband, James, of Indian Land; two brothers, Ben Allison and wife, Barbara, of Blacksburg and Wayne Allison and wife, Marilyn, of Rome GA; two sisters, Brenda Parker of Gaffney and Kay Hardin of Blacksburg; four granddaughters, Summer, Agusta, Savannah, and Addie Rippy; and her beloved dogs, Izzy, Twixie, Georgia, and Chance.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rippy was preceded in death by six brothers, Otis Jr, C.A., Leroy, Charles "Maddie," James, and Paul Alan Allison; and three sisters, Ola Catherine Martin, Doris Bright, and Betty Jean Childers.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Grady Gregory officiating. Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.
Her son, Mr. Terry Kendrick Rippy, Grandaughters, Summer, Agusta, Savannah, and Addie Rippy, three nephews, Jerry Hardin, Gregory Parker and Jerold Stewart will serve as Pallbearers.
The family will be at the residence.
