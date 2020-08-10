1/
Eunice Peterson
Gaffney - Eunice Diane Peterson, 60, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home for the past 26 years, Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Paul Peterson and Mary West Peterson.

Surviving Ms. Peterson are one sister, Paulette Bolin and husband, Ray, of Rocky Mount, NC, and three brothers, Steven Peterson of Greenwood, SC, Mitchell Lee Peterson of Gaffney, and Ray Peterson of Gaffney.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Peterson; a sister, Wilma Painter; and three half-sisters: Annie Mae Best, Pauline Painter, and Ruby Turner.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Keith Harrill officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family will be at the home of Dean Painter, 356 Goldmine Road, Gaffney.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Peterson family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
