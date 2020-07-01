Evelyn Champion

Mrs. Evelyn Brown Champion, 82, of 510 Thompson Street, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Hospice.

Widow of Thomas Clyburn Champion, Sr., she was born in Gaffney, a daughter of the late Barney and Lillie Mae Davis Brown.

She was a member of Mitchell Chapel F.B.H. Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Missionary, Deaconess, and Trustee.

Evelyn was a graduate of Granard High School and Barber Scotia College. She was a retired employee of Hamrick's.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: six children, Clay Champion, Sr. (Lina), Marvin Champion, Thomas Champion Jr. (Shirley), Donna Griffin (Neal), Chris Champion (Cheryl), and Diane Champion Talbert; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 2, at 12 noon, in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Pastor E.D. Lawson officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com