Gaffney, S.C. - Evelyn Louise Crowe, 97, formerly of 262 Little Egypt Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Copher Carter Crowe and Irene Lowery Crowe. She was a retired State employee and worked for Poole Chevrolet in Gaffney for many years. She loved working in the yard and helping others. She loved her family and her Church family. She was a member of High Point Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the choir.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel Crowe Peeler and Agnes Crowe Smalley and a brother, Walter L. Crowe.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clifford Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: High Point Baptist Church, 504 High Point Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
