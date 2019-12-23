|
Evelyn Sue Smith Godfrey, died December 20, 2019, in Greensboro, NC.
She was born April 6, 1921, in Gaffney, SC, daughter of E. Judson Smith and Sue Robbs Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Godfrey, Sr. and a sister, Helen Smith Shackell.
Surviving are the following: children, John E. Godfrey, Jr. and wife, Janet M. Godfrey of Greensboro, NC, Steven J. Godfrey and wife, Susan Godfrey of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Bruce Godfrey of Marion, NC; grandchildren, Haley Godfrey and Bryan McEachern and wife, Christy, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; great grandchildren, Olivia and Emma McEachern also of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Mary Smith Lane of Gaffney, SC and brother, Judson Smith of Clearwater, FL.
Mrs. Godfrey was baptized at the age of 9 at
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019