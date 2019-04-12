GAFFNEY - Mrs. Evelyn Whelchel Byars Grissom, 89, of 309 Whelchel Road, passed away on April 9, 2019, at her home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Graham Grissom and the daughter of the late Olanzo "Lon" Whelchel and Folsom Wilson Whelchel. Evelyn was a loving mother and "Memaw" and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving Mrs. Grissom are two sons, Joe Byars and wife, Nancy, and Kevin Grissom, all of Gaffney; two daughters, Janet Byars and special friend, Bruce Cain, and Brenda Byars Scruggs and husband, Gerald, all of Gaffney; a special niece, Peggy Childers and husband, Zannie, of Gaffney; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two greatgreat grandchildren; Evelyn's Special Friend, Lucy Parris, of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Donna Smith Whelchel, of Florida; a niece, Carol Whelchel Guthrie and husband, Joe, of Florida; several nieces and nephews and their families in Michigan; and many nieces and nephews in Gaffney.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Grissom was preceded in death by five grandchildren and nine siblings.

The received friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will he held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Chaplain Marie Graeper officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens. James Scruggs, Scottie Scruggs, James Dillon Scruggs, Ethan Scruggs will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Grissom family.