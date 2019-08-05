|
Gaffney, S.C. - Evelyn Osment Mc- Craw, 94, of Blue Ridge at Brookview, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Eugene Almarine McCraw and daughter of the late Robert (Bob) Osment and Edna Mc- Daniel Osment. Mrs. McCraw was a former secretary at East Gaffney Baptist Church and retired from Hamrick's Clothing. She loved the beach and was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church, where she was very active.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Ronna Whitman and husband, Mike of Cowpens and Carmen Cobb and husband, Chris of Blacksburg; five greatgrandchildren, Dawson Whitman, Sawyer Whitman, Emi Beth Whitman, Majer Whitman and Chrislen Cobb; a sister, Betty Patterson of Greenville; two sisters-in-laws, Carol Ann Humphries and Alda Osment, both of Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Ronny Gene McCraw; five, brothers, June Osment, J.W. Osment, Neb Osment, Jack Osment and Lee Osment; two sisters, Kat Gibson and Geneva Kitchens; infant twin grandchildren, Ronald and Rhonda McCraw; and a daughter-in-law, Janie Dover McCraw.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Children's Home, P.O. 1896, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the home of Richard and Brenda Miles, 128 Sheraton Loop.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.