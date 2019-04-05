Gaffney, S.C. - Myra Evelyn McGinnis, 89 years old, died after a long, fulfilled, and blessed life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 3:30 PM at White Oak North Grove in Spartanburg SC, after her valiant fight with Alzheimer's. Her diagnosis was deemed early stage by Mayo Clinic in 2008. She always fashioned a big smile. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends, and many supporters carried her through the past ten years. Yet, even throughout her own struggle with dementia, she remained a true faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ. For the final years of her life, her mind was clouded by illness. That cloud has now been lifted. She is herself again, more herself than at any time on this Earth, for we may be sure that God never forgets those who remember him. She is now home where for so long she dreamed of going. And as the last journey of this faithful pilgrim took her beyond the sunset, and as Heaven's morning broke, we like to think, in the words of John Bunyan, that "all the trumpets sounded on the other side, "and Jesus said to her with eyes wide open, "Welcome home my child. Well done thy good and faithful servant." Evelyn was born on March 1, 1930 in Cowpens, SC to Lawrence McKinley Vickers and Julia Ann Michaels Vickers. She was the widow of Joe Harrill McGinnis. The third child of four beautiful girls, her sisters, Helen V. Martin (deceased), Frances V. Littlejohn (deceased) and Undean V. Ruppe of Gaffney, SC. Known for her ease in frequent conversation with even total strangers, she was the life of the party, even up to the last few months of her life. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing, love, and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around will never be forgotten. Several years after finishing high school, she met the love of her life, Joe Harrell McGinnis. Married for a short 20 years, Evelyn and Joe raised their two children, Brenda and Ken. After high school and marriage, she was a homemaker until her two children were in school. Then she worked as a secretary/receptionist for Dr. Bruce and Dr. Judy Ehlich for 13 years before she returned to Reeves Brothers in Chesnee, SC. as a cloth inspector. Possessing a true servant's heart, Evelyn faithfully cared for family and friends through delicious cooking/baking from scratch, sewing, and crafting. A woman of faith and the heart of the McGinnis family, Evelyn shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example, and also through various groups and activities. The doors of her home were always open for those people including family, friends, college students, evangelists, and recovering addicts who needed a place to stay for a night, a week, or even months at a time. With a real zest for life Miss Evelyn or Nana, as called by those who knew her, loved to cook, write, read, pray, garden, play games, especially with her grandchildren, chat with friends and family, and travel just to name a few. Evelyn also enjoyed her church activities at State Line Baptist in Gaffney, SC where she was a member for 60 plus years. She taught Sunday School to the 2 and 3 year olds for many years, taught Discipleship Training for the young teenagers, taught Sunbeams as well as the Mission Friends, participated in her Women's Missionary Group, was a member of the church choir, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Evelyn enjoyed reading. She enjoyed music of the 40s and the 50s, as well as gospel music. She loved to go on trips with the Senior Citizen's Group from her church, and eat with family and friends through social gatherings in her home, as well as, with her beloved church members. Her surviving family members are numerous, but mainly include Son Ken McGinnis (Dee Dee), Chesnee, SC; Daughter, Brenda M. Thrift (Darrell), Gaffney, SC; grandchildren, Amberli McGinnis (Dan), Boiling Springs, SC; Josh Thrift (Ashley), Chesnee, SC; Joe McGinnis (Marlye), Chesnee, SC; Lance Thrift (Katie), Gaffney, SC; Grant McGinnis, Chesnee, SC (Abbey Sims, Inman, SC); 8 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Adelyn, Tobin, Tucker Pax, and Teagon McGinnis, Kale, Kenzi, and Kloey Thrift and many special nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at State Line Baptist Church, 1328 State Line Rd, Gaffney, SC 29341, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00; the service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. The funeral service will be presided by Dr. Chris Bryan and Rev. Ray Hefner. Vocalists will include Michelle Ford and Thomas Mossburg. Pianist will be Deborah Smith. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens, Chesnee, SC. The family will be at the home of Darrell and Brenda Thrift, 138 Park Gate Rd. Gaffney, SC, 29341. Pallbearers will include Lance Thrift, Joe McGinnis, Josh Thrift, Grant McGinnis, Dan Yeasted, Steven Beheler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kale Thrift, Josh Humphries, George Garcia. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in many heartfelt forms from too many people to name individually, but including grandson, Lance Thrift and grand daughter-in-law, Katie Cobb Thrift for making the ultimate sacrifice to come and live with Nana for 11 years so that she could live in the comfort of her home a little longer, for the amazing and caring staff at White Oak North Grove, Hospice, family and friends, either through prayer and or visits, cards, and even acts of kindness through total strangers. A SPECIAL thank you to her sister, Undean Ruppe, along with Judy Brannon and Sandra Regaldo, and Adam Parris for the time they spent with Nana, taking care of her and keeping her company before she entered the nursing facility. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to the Children's Ministry at State Line Baptist Church, 1328 State Line Rd, Gaffney, SC 29341 or , 901 South Pine Street Spartanburg, SC. 29302. Yet beyond financial donations, Evelyn always tried to live by the Golden Rule: Treat others the same way you would like to be treated. i.e. Do a loving act of kindness, make someone laugh, send a card, give a hug, or say I love you to a special friend in her memory. Evelyn's friends and family will always remember her as one who loved her family more than herself. She had a smile that would light up her entire face. Evelyn gave little importance to her own accomplishments. She was a lady who possessed both a great inner and outer beauty. She was a mentor, an encourager, but above all else, a Christian woman who was never afraid to share her faith with others. How fondly she will be remembered: Our Angel, Our Mother, Our Friend, Our Child for the last ten years, the One who lived, laughed, and loved. We will always love you. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.