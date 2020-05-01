|
Gaffney - Evelyn Lorraine Allsep Nicholson, 95, of 914 Ninth Street, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home.
Born in Pickens, she was the widow of Marvin Eugene Nicholson and the daughter of the late John and Harriett Jeanette Leopard Allsep. Mrs. Nicholson formerly worked as a beautician and as cafeteria manager for the Cherokee County School District and was a member of Buford Street United Methodist Church. She loved baking, cooking, and spending time with her family. Evelyn was a graduate of Gaffney High School and she was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving Mrs. Nicholson is a daughter, Nancy Nicholson Ramsey, of Gaffney; a daughter-in-law, Denise Parker Nicholson, of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Bob Humphries and wife, Tammy, of Gaffney, Kristi Humphries Bell and husband, Mike, of Blacksburg, Mandy NIcholson Fulton and husband, Paul, of Homerville, GA, Joey Nicholson and wife, Ana, of Indian Trail, NC; and six great-grandchildren, Wesley Humphries of Greenwood, Emily and Mara Grace Bell of Blacksburg, Caroline and Harper Fulton of Homerville, GA, and Jessica Ramsey of Inman, SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a son, Michael Allan Nicholson.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Paul Fulton, Chaplain Mike Bell, and Rev. Dave Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. Joey Nicholson, Wesley Humphries, Mitch Garrett, Cecil Bell, Scott Matthews, and Walter Welch will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Nicholson family.