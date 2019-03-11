GAFFNEY - Mrs. Evelyn Ruth Allen Osment, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Brookview Nursing Center following a long illness.

Mrs. Osment was born on July 1, 1927, in Gaffney to the late Willis Elwyn Allen and Bessie Lee Henderson Allen.

Mrs. Osment was predeceased by her loving husband, Jack Green Osment as well as one brother, Billy Lee

Allen, and two sisters, Doris

Jean Allen Stroup and Laura

Beth Allen Glenn.

Mrs. Osment was a faithful and longtime member of Southside Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher, Sunday school secretary, and a WMU member. She also participated in numerous other activities of the Church.

Mrs. Osment was a graduate of Gaffney High School where she was the class Valedictorian and retired from Hamrick Mills Shipping Department where she worked for over 30 years. She was a beloved mother and friend to all. In her spare time Mrs. Osment loved cooking, feeding others, and Sunday lunches with her family. She also loved flowers and gardening, caring for her home and yard, and working word puzzles.

Survivors include her three children: Robert Willis Osment (Lynn) of Charlotte, N.C., Rebecca Osment Thompson (Billy) of Gaffney, and Rev. Dr. Timothy Allen Osment (Jane) of Loris. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Jennifer Lynne Osment (Tony) of Summerville, Mary Ashley Parrish (Cameron) of Wilmington, Del., Anna Elizabeth Osment of Charlotte, N.C., Midshipman John (Jack) Harrison Osment of Annapolis, Md., Callie Jane Osment of Loris and Daniel Taylor Osment of Loris. Mrs. Osment is survived also by one greatgrandchild, Rowan Asher Parrish of Wilmington, Del. Mrs. Osment cherished her many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the CNA's and Nurses of Brookview, especially, Lisa Foster, Summer Coble, Olestrous Mayberry, Millie Rodgers, Jan Kropf, Lauren Eckley, Bridget Smith, Verlina Walker and T. Wood.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, Capital Improvement Fund, 204 W. O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.