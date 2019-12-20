|
Gaffney, S.C. - Evelyn Adler Padgett, 90, of 139 Fleming Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born in Leesburg, FL, she was the widow of the late Charles L. Padgett and daughter of the late Harold Eugene Adler and Bertie Hawkins Adler and the biological daughter of Eunice Crenshaw Adler who passed away when she was an infant. She formerly worked with the U.S. Postal Service in Florida, retired from Timken and was a member of New Harvest Church of God.
Surviving are two sons, Robert "Teddy" Padgett and wife, Dale of Gaffney and Michael Charles Padgett of Gaffney; a daughter, Shirley Ann White of Gaffney; two sisters, Alice Williams and husband, Odell of Florida and Clara Dowless-Pelt and husband, Jim of Florida; five grandchildren, Nathan Padgett, Leslie Padgett, Rachel Padgett, Jason Padgett and Crystal Eckel; four greatgrandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Eugene Adler.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at New Harvest Church of God with Rev. Robert Wells officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of Teddy & Dale Padgett, 141 Fleming Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019