Evelyn Tate Shippy transitioned on June 27, 2020, in Spartanburg S.C., native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late Henry and Ollie Tate. She was a faithful member of the Island Creek Baptist Church where she served in various ministries until her health declined.

She also served as a church pianist for many churches throughout North and South Carolina. She leaves to cherish fond memories three daughters Apostle Kimberly D Brown of Spartanburg, Tira N. Dixon and Petra J. Shippy of Gaffney SC, and one son Apostle HD Tate of Spartanburg SC. She also leaves ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband the late James H. Shippy.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Evelyn Shippy will be Sunday July 5, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Island Creek Baptist Church.

Due to Covid-19 all will be required to wear a face mask.

Alexander, Casey & Gist of Spartanburg are overseeing the arrangements