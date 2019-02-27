Gaffney, S.C. - Everette William Wallace, 83, formerly of 950 Carolina Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rosecrest Retirement Community in Inman.

Born in Shelby, NC, he was the husband of Lois Richards Wallace and son of the late Everette Carson Wallace and Cora Belle Deaton Wallace. He retired from Springs Industries, was a Mason, and a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He loved his family, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, the Carolina Gamecocks, and loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Timothy William Wallace of Gaffney; two daughters, Sheila Wallace Bryson and husband, Bill of Boiling Springs, SC and Rhonda W. Blake of Chesnee; two brothers, Paul Wallace and wife, Joyce, and James Wallace and wife, Judy, both of Cowpens; four sisters, Ruth McCraw, Elaine Ruppe, Bernice Pruitt and Shirley Marcoux, all of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Monica Bigford and husband, Davy, Christopher Blake and wife, Casey, Chad Bryson, Heather Bryson, Chelsea Causby and husband, Steven and Dale Wallace; ten great-grandchildren, Austin, Brett, Ethan, Aidan, Conor, Shelby, Savannah, Bentley, Peyton and Miranda. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Everette Dale Wallace and two brothers, Bobby Wallace and Everette Carson Wallace, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Harold Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Baptist Church, 505 Fairview Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the residence, 950 Carolina Ridge Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.