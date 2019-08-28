|
Mrs. Ezra Smith Tate, 95, of 103 Draytonville Rd., passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in her home.
Widow of L.W. Tate, she was born in Cherokee County on July 17, 1924 to Zellie and Lucinda Smith.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church where she served as: Mother of the Church, Deaconess, leader of the Mixed Choir, Usher Board, Missionary, Advisor of the Junior Ushers, and former custodian.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: sons, Ernest W. Smith and Joe Dean Tate; sisters, Nellie Mae Smith and Sarah Ealey; brothers, Eugene, Elmer, Leroy, and Oscar Smith.
She leaves to cherish loving memories: her children, Aurelia Annette Byers, Finley A. Tate (Betty), Mary L. Sanders, and "Jam Up" Tate (Willie), all of Gaffney, Shirley A. Hill (Cleavon), of Washington, D.C.; god son, Carl Howell, of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Madeline Elder, Elizabeth Penn, and Pansy Martin, all of Washington, D.C.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 2 p.m., in Limestone Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Golden officiating and Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges, eulogist. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery. She will be in state in the church Saturday at 1 p.m.
