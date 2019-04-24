Shelby, N.C. - Fay Webber Clary Killian, 98, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home.

A native of Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Barbara Moss Webber. She was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church, where she was over the newborn nursery for more than 65 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Q. Clary; sisters, Lucille Moss, Myrtle Blackburn, Wilma Rippy, and Hazel Peace; and brothers, Coy, Leon, Claude, and Lawrence Webber.

She is survived by her second husband, Bud Killian, of the home; son, Wayne Clary and wife Brenda of Florence, SC; daughters, Melba Creswell Bridges and husband Bill of Boiling Springs, and Sheila Clary French and husband Bill of Lumberton; grandchildren, Brian Clary and wife Amy, Wade Clary, Trent Clary and wife Mitzi, April Williams and husband J.L., Dwayne Creswell, Reca Tyner and husband Bobby, Kim Hollifield and husband Robbie, Chad Creswell and wife Tracy, Bradley French, and Clary French; and sister-inlaw, Betty Webber Hix of Winder, GA.

Funeral services will be held 11am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dale Byrd and Dr. Harold Fite officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 1165 Wyke Road, Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com