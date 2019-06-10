Faye Carter Edwards died on June 7, 2019. Mrs. Edwards was born in the town of Ridgeland, Jasper County, South Carolina to Rudolph Eaves and Jewel Donnan Carter. Her only sibling, Jean Carter Jarrell, survives her. Although she resided in the upcountry her entire adult life, she retained a fondness for the low country of her childhood. She came to Gaffney at the age of 16 years to pursue studies and develop her singing voice at Limestone College. While soloing for the program at a local Rotary club meeting she attracted the attention of a young man in the audience, Dr. Preston Edwards. Their marriage lasted 66 years until his death in 2017. In the earlier years of their marriage, she was a devoted member of the choir at Gaffney First Baptist Church and a frequent soloist. She is survived by three children, Catherine Godfrey (Jim), Charles, and Paul (Wendy). She was committed to education and was a member of the American Association of University Women. She was a Charter member of two museums, the National Women's History Museum and The National Museum of Women in the Arts. From and after 1989 she, with others, devoted much time and energy toward the renewal and strengthening of Limestone College. She was an advocate for stronger funding of the college and sought to restore its endowment by leadership on fund drives. In recognition of her service she was honored for philanthropy by the Piedmont Chapter of the National Society of Fundraising and thereafter was recipient of the Alumna Service to College Award. She served actively during four 5 year terms as trustee and in April 2012 was elected Trustee Emeritus. In 2006 she was awarded an honorary doctorate of public service. Her passion was for human rights in general and women's rights in particular. A lifelong Baptist, she served on the South Carolina Coordinating Council of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. She sought to promote inclusiveness within the church and the involvement of women in church government and decision making roles. Mrs. Edwards is also survived by two grandchildren, Mark Edward Godfrey and Melanie Faye Godfrey Dooley (Justin) and by three great-grandsons, Preston Godfrey, Graham Dooley, and Cole Dooley. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Gaffney First Baptist Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Reverend Everette Chapman and Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Faye and Preston Edwards Limestone Scholarship Fund, 1115 College Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29340. The family will be at their respective homes. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.