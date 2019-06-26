Home

Faye Rice Frady

Faye Rice Frady Obituary

Advance, N.C. - Faye Elizabeth Rice Frady, 78, of 230 Woodburn Place, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was first married to the late Leroy Wilson, was the widow of the late Danny Frady and daughter of the late Jack Rice and Jeanette Elmore Rice. She retired from Hamrick Mills and was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Lynn Deskins and husband, Kyle of Advance, NC; two brothers, Billy Ray Rice and wife, Becky and Jack Rice and wife, Janice, both of Gaffney; a sister, Brenda Jolly of Gaffney; a sister in-law, Betty Rice of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Seth Deskins, Jessica Deskins and Ethan Wright; five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dean Rice, a brother-in-law, Dale Jolly and a step-daughter, Debra Wright.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Kyle Deskins officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

The family will be at the home of Brenda Jolly, 437 Cherokee National Highway, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome. com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 26, 2019
