Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Midway Baptist Church Cemetery
153 Midway Road
Gaffney, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Midway Baptist Church Cemetery
153 Midway Road
Gaffney, SC
Ferman McDaniel

Ferman McDaniel Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Ferman McDaniel, 84, formerly of 1503 W. Rutledge Avenue , went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Wedowee, Ala.

Born in Cherokee County, he was the husband of the late Virginia McSwain McDaniel and the son of the late J. W. Boyce and Bertha Bolin McDaniel. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and attended Gardner Webb College and Fruitland Bible College. He was retired from Timken. Mr. McDaniel was a member of Midway Baptist Church and an army veteran.

Surviving are his daughter, Anita McDaniel Jenkins and husband, Chad, of Wedowee, Ala; grandchildren, Daniel Blackwood and wife, Jadea, and Andrea Blackwood of Gaffney, Colton Jenkins and Payton Jenkins of Wedowee, Ala; great-grandchildren, Kole, Brooklyn, Dawson Blackwood with another on the way, and one brother, Gene McDaniel and wife, Judy, or Rocky Mount, N.C.; sister-in-law, Pat McDaniel of Gaffney and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. McDaniel was also preceded in death by four brothers, David McDaniel, Henry McDaniel, Jimmy McDaniel and Eddie Mc- Daniel; four sisters, Nellie Pruett, Rose Stewart, Jennie Mae Parker and Helen McDaniel.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Vernon Craig officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020
