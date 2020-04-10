|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ferman McDaniel, 84, formerly of 1503 W. Rutledge Avenue , went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Wedowee, Ala.
Born in Cherokee County, he was the husband of the late Virginia McSwain McDaniel and the son of the late J. W. Boyce and Bertha Bolin McDaniel. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and attended Gardner Webb College and Fruitland Bible College. He was retired from Timken. Mr. McDaniel was a member of Midway Baptist Church and an army veteran.
Surviving are his daughter, Anita McDaniel Jenkins and husband, Chad, of Wedowee, Ala; grandchildren, Daniel Blackwood and wife, Jadea, and Andrea Blackwood of Gaffney, Colton Jenkins and Payton Jenkins of Wedowee, Ala; great-grandchildren, Kole, Brooklyn, Dawson Blackwood with another on the way, and one brother, Gene McDaniel and wife, Judy, or Rocky Mount, N.C.; sister-in-law, Pat McDaniel of Gaffney and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. McDaniel was also preceded in death by four brothers, David McDaniel, Henry McDaniel, Jimmy McDaniel and Eddie Mc- Daniel; four sisters, Nellie Pruett, Rose Stewart, Jennie Mae Parker and Helen McDaniel.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Vernon Craig officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020