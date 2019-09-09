Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Floyd (Peanut Man) Martin

Floyd (Peanut Man) Martin Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Floyd (Peanut Man) Leonard Martin, 75, of 1311 River Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Janice Walker Martin and the son of the late Luther J. Martin and Maggie Gunn Martin. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Overnite, a mason, enjoyed cooking and canning. Mr. Martin was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are six sons, Anthony (Tony) Cordell and wife, Tammy of Cowpens, Joel Kale of Orangeburg, Brandon Martin and wife, Aarison of Ohio, Bruce Martin of Gaffney, Scott Martin of Gaffney and David Patterson of Gaffney; two daughters, Brenda Parker and husband, Danny of Boiling Springs, NC and Stephanie Menon and husband, Raghu of India; a brother, Leon R. Martin of Fort Hill; two sisters, Lorraine Harris of the home and Diane Elliott and husband, Milford of FL; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Moss.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dale Welch officiating and Reverend Jacob Mullinax officiating. Interment will be in Camps Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 9, 2019
