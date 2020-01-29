Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Floyd "Honey Bee" Parker

Floyd "Honey Bee" Parker Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Floyd Leonard "Honey Bee" Parker, 78, of 120 Burgess Road, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Miniver Batchelor Parker for 57 years and son of the late Daniel Jackson "Bear" Parker and Jessie Lee Pace Parker. He retired from Duke Power Company, was the former operator of Parker's Welding and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, fishing, yardwork, the outdoors and NASCAR, especially Bill Elliott.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Chris R. Parker and wife, Debbie of the home and Bobby Joe Parker and wife, Becky of Gaffney; two brothers, Bill Parker and wife, Brenda, and Jack Parker and wife, Shirley, both of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Christopher M. Parker and wife, Cassie, Brandon Parker and Kacie Parker; one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin Parker and Luther Parker and two sisters, Betty Jo Benton and Effie Mae Painter.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence, 120 Burgess Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
