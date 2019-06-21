Columbia, S.C. - Frances Carpenter Fields went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Affectionately known as "Fran," she was born August 15, 1931 in Gaffney, South Carolina. Fran was the youngest daughter of the late John and Teacora Carpenter.

After graduating from Granard High School, Fran completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at Barber-Scotia College, in Concord, North Carolina and earned her Master of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina. She served as a teacher in Richland County School District One for 33 years. She was a devoted and active member of Zion Baptist Church. She was a member of Gamma Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

She is survived by her daughter, Danyelle Luck Young, five grandchildren, Quincy Alford, Alicia Holloway Smith, Joshua Luck, Matthew Young and Meghan Young; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Carl A. Carpenter; longtime companion, James Bassard; and, a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The homegoing service for Ms. Fields will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street, Columbia, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Family Visitation will be held at, today, Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.