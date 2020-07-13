Frances Gibson

Frances Pennington Gibson, 86, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away July 9, 2020 at White Oak Nursing Home. A native of Cherokee County she was the daughter of the late Rhoda and Benjamin Tillman (B.T) Pennington, and wife of the late Gene Gibson. Frances was a homemaker, an avid church member and loved her family and neighbors.

Survivors include two sons Steven Gibson and Michael Alan Gibson; grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, Shannon, Cody, Kara, Heather, Matthew and A.J.; great grandchildren William, Emily, Ethan, Dylan, Cali, Austin, Atria, Chloe, Trinity, Landon, Gavin, Isaac, Caroline and Alexis.

She was predeceased by a daughter Cynthia Duncan.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Cross Roads Baptist Church, Greer, SC, conducted by Rev. Jack Eason and Rev. Joey Estes. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 705 Anderson Ridge Rd., Greer, SC, 29651.

