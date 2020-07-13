1/1
Frances Gibson
Frances Pennington Gibson, 86, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away July 9, 2020 at White Oak Nursing Home. A native of Cherokee County she was the daughter of the late Rhoda and Benjamin Tillman (B.T) Pennington, and wife of the late Gene Gibson. Frances was a homemaker, an avid church member and loved her family and neighbors.

Survivors include two sons Steven Gibson and Michael Alan Gibson; grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, Shannon, Cody, Kara, Heather, Matthew and A.J.; great grandchildren William, Emily, Ethan, Dylan, Cali, Austin, Atria, Chloe, Trinity, Landon, Gavin, Isaac, Caroline and Alexis.

She was predeceased by a daughter Cynthia Duncan.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Cross Roads Baptist Church, Greer, SC, conducted by Rev. Jack Eason and Rev. Joey Estes. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 705 Anderson Ridge Rd., Greer, SC, 29651.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.

Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Crossroads Baptist Church
JUL
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
