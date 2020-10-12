Frances Hall

Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Frances Nance Hall, 88, formerly of Winchester Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Pittman Hall and the daughter of the late Ernest Nance and Lottie Ross Nance. She was retired from Oxford and enjoyed activities at the Senior Centers of Cherokee County. Mrs. Hall was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Surviving is son, Ronnie Huskey of Charleston; a daughter, Shelia Haynes of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Marcia Cudd Brown and Joy Kirby; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Kirby and Dylan Kirby; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Nance; and a sister, Lib White.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC