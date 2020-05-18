Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Frances Horton

Frances Horton Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Frances Graves Horton, 66, of 164 Champion Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Nelson Dwight Horton and daughter of the late Charles E. Graves and Ruby Martin Graves. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Nestle, a member of United Baptist Church in Spartanburg and attended Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family, reading and traveling.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Jackie E. Stanford (Wendy) of Blacksburg and Steven R. Stanford (Susan) of Gaffney; a daughter, Tonya H. Benton (Tim) of Gaffney; a sister, Betty Kay Hall of Cowpens; three grandchildren, Christine Poole (Jason), J. T. Stanford (Leslie) and Haven Shelton (Jacob); six stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Graves, Jr.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brian Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at the home of Jackie & Wendy Stanford, 287 Wren Wray Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020
