Gaffney - Frances Louise Mullinax, 72, of 238 Fortanberry Rd, passed away Friday, March 6th, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Floyd "Junior" Mullinax and the daughter of the late Hazel Atkins. Mrs. Mullinax previously worked in textiles and was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church.
Surviving Mrs. Mullinax are two daughters, Lisa Mullinax Fowler and husband, Edward, and Tina Melton; five grandchildren, Brandi Melton, Daniel Melton, Morgan Robinson, Dustin Robinson, and Michelle Melton; a great-granddaughter, Emmi Grace Melton; two sisters, Mary Pennington and Rosie White; and her "fur baby," Sassy.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mullinax was preceded in death by a son, Paul Mullinax, and a sister, Betty Pennington.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel with Dr. Gary Rogers officiating. Interment will be at Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to East Gaffney Baptist Church Sound System Fund; 2308 Cherokee Ave, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Mullinax family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 9, 2020