Gaffney, S.C. - Frances Simpson Wall, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Madison Dean Wall and daughter of the late Sam Simpson and Alice Mabry Simpson. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, loved gardening, flowers, cooking and was a wonderful seamstress. She was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother that always put others before herself and was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, John L. Wall and wife DeeDee of Gaffney; a daughter, Mary Wall of Gaffney; a grandson, Graham Wall of Gaffney; a sister, Jeanie Lavender of Rome, GA.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C . Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019