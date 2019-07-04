Gaffney, S.C. - Mary Frances Parker Zucker, 81, of 212 Old Race Track Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was wife of George Roger Zucker and daughter of the late Ervin Lee Parker and Ruth Clary Parker. She retired from Hoechst Celanese and was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church. She loved to cook and take care of her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Anna Ruth Zucker of Gaffney; three step-daughters, Robyn Hulsey of Gaffney, Holly Zucker and Rennie Zucker, both of Blacksburg; two stepsons, Jason Zucker and wife, Jean, and Doug Zucker, both of Gaffney; a brother, Richard Parker and wife, Beverly of Gaffney; three sisters, Betty Smiley and husband, Bob, Dorothy Crocker, Brenda Richardson and Sandra Waddell, all of Gaffney; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Parker and a sister, Annette Medley.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Jackson and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: East Gaffney Baptist Church, 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence, 212 Old Race Track Road, Gaffney.

