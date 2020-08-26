Francis Morgan

Gaffney – Francis Eugene "Bugger" Morgan, age 73, of 100 White Oak Drive Apt-33 Gaffney, S.C., and formerly of Pacolet, S.C., transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Hope Morgan and Lisa Morgan, one brother, Johnny Morgan.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Rebecca Whisonant Morgan of the home; a son, Ronald (Puddin) Brown of High Point, N.C.; his mother, Mae Morgan of Pacolet, SC.; nephew reared in the home, Gary Morgan of Gaffney, S.C.; stepdaughter, Penelope Hopper of Inman, S.C.; five sisters, Dianne Morgan of Gaffney, S.C., Faye Morgan of Pacolet, S.C., Cathy (Rev. Jesse) Irby of Spartanburg, S.C., Rev. Helen (Mike) Gaffney of Cowpens, S.C., Lakoshan Morgan of Boiling Springs, S.C.; a brother, Eddie Morgan of Gaffney, S.C., mother-in-law, Evelyn White of Waco, Tx.,

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. with the Rev. Kerwin Wray officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Montgomery Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Pacolet, SC.

The family will receive friends at the residence and 401 E. Main Street, Hillside apt-221 Pacolet, SC.

