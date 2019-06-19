|
|
|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Frank Richard Bruce, Sr., 69, of 306 N. Rutherford St, Lot 2, passed away June 15, 2019, at home. He was the husband of the late Barbara Buchanan Bruce and son of the late Ed and Kate Stiles Bruce. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 6-7:30 PM, at White Columns Funeral Service. Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC. The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Bruce Family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 19, 2019
Read More