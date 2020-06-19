Some People Dream The Dream, Some People Live The Dream, Some People Defend The Dream...then there was the chosen one who did all three.

Frank Cline Thayer, 85, of 206 Dixon Drive Blacksburg, SC, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 13, in the company of family members, at his beloved home.

A native of Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Milton Yarnell and Thelma Gold Thayer and a widower of Carolyn Ligon Thayer. Having proudly served our country, he was a retired Lt. Colonel with the United States Army, serving 25+ years, with a very distinguished career. He served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War earning several prestigious medals and commendations including the Purple Heart and 5 Bronze Stars with Valor from Vietnam.

Mr. Thayer was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC the American Legion Post 109 of Gaffney, SC, VFW Post 4941 of Blacksburg, SC, DAV Chapter 54 of Gaffney, SC, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Special Forces Association, Rotary Club, Georgia Bar Association as well as the Planning & Zoning Board of Blacksburg. Frank's family lineage was traced all the way to the Mayflower and was a direct descendent of the founder of the United States Military Academy – West Point, NY. His passion for motorcycles, camping, world travel and spending time with his family gave many opportunities to share stories of his time in the military and his well-rounded life. He earned a PhD in Education from Converse College, as well as a BA degree from USC and a Juris Doctor of Law from Woodrow Wilson College of Law. He also taught ROTC at Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). After retiring from the US Army, Mr. Thayer returned home to his high school alma mater, Blacksburg High School, to teach Civics for 15 years. Eventually, he retired completely and spent his years cherishing the love of his life, Carolyn. In a letter found in her Bible, Frank wrote; "I miss you more today than I ever have before. To be with you again is a constant desire. Soon these days apart, over and done, and each day after I'll love you and kiss you and hold you forever." What an amazing love they shared for only 25 years before Carolyn's passing.

Left to forever cherish his memory are sons, Frankie Thayer (Joy), Blacksburg, SC, Dean Cook (Allison), Gaffney, SC and Kenny Cook, Myrtle Beach, SC as well as his nephew, Charles (Becky) Addington, Gaffney, SC, 8 grandkids; Lucy Thayer and LeeAnne Thayer, Thayer Cook (Saide), Jessi Cook, Kendall Cook, Kaitie Cook, Sydney Cook, and Cash Cook and 2 great grandkids; Callie Cook-Nicolosi, and Harper Richardson. Frank was genuinely cared for during his last days in his home by Joy and Frankie and Shelnell Reid "his Coco". Also left to remember his remarkable life is the Collins Family, the Beam Family, the Allen Family, and the Stroupe Family. May they always remember these words; Do not mourn those who have died but be thankful they lived and loved you dearly.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Thayer Addington and Jan Thayer Champion and nephew Thayer Addington (Karen).

Pallbearers serving are Kendall Cook, Thayer Cook, Randy Beam, Dennis Stroupe, Chris Allen, and Sonny Sealy. Honorary Pallbearers are Charles Addington, Cash Cook, J. Andrew Gore, Jackson Gore, Ted Bechtler, Hubert Gault, Bud Killian, and Troy Shirley.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Foundation, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida, 32256, woundedwarriorproject.org, or to the Blacksburg High School Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 336, Blacksburg, SC, 29702. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat!

A Celebration of Life honoring his military service and his love of life will be held Saturday, June 20, 11 a.m., at Clingman Memorial Gardens with great attention to social distancing guidelines being practiced. Those attending will have the option of remaining in vehicle if they prefer. At other times the family will be at the residence. Friends and family may pay their respects beginning Wednesday, June 17, 2020 between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. until Friday, June 19, 2020.

