Gaffney -- Franklin Earle Crocker, 76, of 1355 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Emma Ramsey Crocker of the home and son of the late Buford Crocker and Virle Wilkins Crocker. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and the Police Academy, retired from the S. C. Department of Natural Resources where he served as 1st Sergeant over Cherokee & Spartanburg County and retired from the Cherokee County Magistrate's Office. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School leader, usher and finance committee. Frank was also a member of the Magistrate's Association, passed the S. C. Bar exam twice, and was a S. C. National Guard member. While serving with the Wildlife Department he created a yearly fishing tournament named "Get Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs" and strived to involve and inspire many children with this event. He loved his family, woodworking, metal fabrication, carpentry and farming. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, John Crocker and wife, Reneè of Gaffney; a daughter, Donna Reome and husband, Rod of Gaffney; a brother, Harold Crocker and wife, Nancy of Gaffney; a sister, Carolyn Wood and husband, Ronald of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Joshua Reome and wife, Halli and Jacob Reome; a great-grandchild, Hayden Brown. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Dwight Easler and Chaplain Norman Band officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342. The family will be at the residence, 1355 Pacolet Highway, Gaffney. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com