Frank Sarratt, Jr., 59, of 203 3rd Avenue, Gaffney, passed away Tuesday, June 16, in Cherokee Medical Center.

He was born July 9, 1960 to the late Frank Sr. and Strossie Byers Sarratt.

Frank was employed as a roofer with Calvin Linder.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Maurice Sarratt.

He leaves to cherish loving memories; three daughters, Catina L. Woods, Junneshia Littlejohn, and Dyesha Studyvance; four sons, Bradley Littlejohn, Cory Studyvance, Travis Studyvance, and Eric Studyvance; three brothers, Marvin Camp, Bob Camp, and Terry Sarratt; three sisters, Cardynn Camp, Barbara Jefferies, and Janice Sarratt; eleven grandchildren; aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, 2 p.m., in the Gilmore Mortuary Chapel.

