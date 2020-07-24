1/1
Gabriel "Gabby" Mitchell
Cowpens, S.C. - Gabriel "Gabby" Alliah Mitchell, 17, of 690 River Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Joseph Chavis and Michael Mitchell Chavis and Joshua McBee. She was a student and of the Protestant faith. She was an artist, loved Tik- Tok videos, horseback riding, animals, the outdoors and hiking. She enjoyed making others laugh.

Surviving in addition to her parents is her dog, Ozzy Mitchell; six brothers, Austin Mitchell of Inman, Joseph Chavis, Jr., Jacob Chavis, Joshua Chavis, all of Boiling Springs, SC, Jaxen Chavis of Blacksburg and Keoni Kanoa of the home; five sisters, Brittney Chavis, Madison Mitchell and Olivia Watkins, all of the home, Hayley Duncan of Chesnee and Jailyn Goode of Chesnee; maternal grandparents, Byron & Juanita Rogers and Michael Mitchell & Martha Wooten; paternal grandparents, Carolyn Cash and Hazel McBee.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dickie Adams officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
