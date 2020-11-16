1/1
Gail George
Gaffney, S.C. - Gail Powell George, 74, of 160 Stuard Street, Box 4, formerly of 3169 Old Georgia Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center- Mary Black Campus.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Powell and Vernie Keller Powell. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a retired cosmetologist, retired from the Cherokee County School District, and formerly worked at Cracker Barrel. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, painting ceramics, gardening, working in her yard and cooking. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, David George (Amanda) and Douglas George, Jr., both of Gaffney; two brothers, Ray Powell of Georgia and Bobby Powell (Grace) of Chesnee; three sisters, Esther Truluck, Lib Phillips and Mildred Humphries, all of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Devin George, Douglas George and Brooke George; two great-grandchildren, Drake George and Dezzirae George; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Windy Lee George, three brothers, Wallace Powell, Samuel Powell and Hamon Powell and two sisters, Irene Addis and Margaret Brown.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Terry Duvall officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church, 216 Macedonia Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes due to the COVID-19 virus.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 16, 2020.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
