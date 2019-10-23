Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Gail Huskey

Gail Huskey Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Gail Ellis Huskey, 78, of 665 Garvin Lake Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Bobby D. Huskey and daughter of the late Garland Ellis and Pauline Wells Ellis. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a retired office manager and babysitter. She was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church where she served as nursery coordinator for many years.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Debra Colin of Houstin, TX; a brother, Wayne Ellis and wife, LaVerne of Gaffney; two sisters, Linda Bostic and husband, Lewis, and Elaine Finley and husband, Dr. Bob, both of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Debbie Ellis of Gaffney; two grandchildren raised in the home, Billy Colin and Devon Colin and fiancé, Sierra; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristy, and a brother, Jimmy Ellis.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at East Gaffney Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Bob Finley and Dr. Ron Jackson officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: East Gaffney Baptist Church, "Nursery Department", 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Wayne & LaVerne Ellis, 144 Mulligan Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019
