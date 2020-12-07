Blacksburg - Gail Hampton Mullinax, 65, of 208 Lancaster Drive, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Steven Wayne Mullinax and the daughter of the late John Dewey Hampton and Margie Collins Hampton. Mrs. Mullinax worked as a nurse for 28 years at Blacksburg Family Medicine and Grassy Pond Medicine and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church of Blacksburg.

In addition to her husband, Gail is survived by one son, Rev. Jacob Mullinax and wife, Becca; two sisters, Jolene Martin (Randy) and Karen "Sissy" Martin; and two grandchildren, Brooklynn and Noah Mullinax.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Hampton, her sister, Judy Ellis, and her brother-in-law, Steve Martin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, from 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church of Blacksburg, 1284 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Jacob Mullinax, Rev. Eric Sellers, and Rev. Virgil Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Clay Greer, Derek Ham, Jason Martin, Jamie Ellis, and David Hampton will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Mullinax family.