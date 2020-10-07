Gary Beilstein

Gaffney, S.C. – Gary Bruce Beilstein, 60, of 165 Northey Street, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Westwood, New Jersey, he was the husband of Sherry Workman Beilstein of Ohio and son of the late John Nicholas Beilstein and Virginia Saffin Beilstein. He retired from construction, loved his family, woodworking, hunting, fishing, dogs and snakes and was a true outdoorsman.

Surviving in addition to his wife are six sons, Bruce Beilstein of the home, Levi Heslep (Denette), Ian Heslep (Tara), Daniel Heslep, Joshua Heslep (Mallory), all of Colorado and Robert Spencer of Texas; three daughters, Carol Moore (Brandon) of Gaffney, Cara Thompson (Peter) of New York and Rachel Jenkins of Florida; a brother John Beilstein (Loretta) of Florida; fifteen grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

