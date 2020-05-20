Home

Gary Burgess

Gary Burgess Obituary

Blacksburg - Gary Allen Burgess, 62, of 129 Possum Trot Road, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence. Born in Oak Hill, West Virginia, he was the son of the Charles Burgess and Norma Treadway Burgess. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Burgess family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 20, 2020
