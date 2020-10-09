1/2
Gary Carnell Blackwell
Cowpens, SC - Gary Carnell Blackwell, 85, of Cowpens went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Born in Spartanburg, SC, June 3, 1935, he was the son of the late J.F. Blackwell, Jr. and the late Maddie Westbrook Blackwell Tilley. He served in the Army 22nd Armory Division Hell on Wheels. Mr. Blackwell loved nature, was an avid deer hunter and loved to be outdoors. He also loved his Lord and was a member of High Point Baptist Church in Gaffney.

Left to cherish his memory is his best friend, Betty Bradley of thirteen years; two sons, Kenneth Blackwell and Keith Blackwell (Kristen); one daughter, Becky James; one sister, Linda Wyatt; one brother, Edward D. Tilley (Nicole); two grandchildren, Abigail and Tate Blackwell; a special niece, Tina Lindsey (Doodle); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shelva Jean Elmore and Dot Blackwell Mosley.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel with the Rev. Clifford Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Doodle Lindsey, Alan Walker, Floyd Rice, Dwayne Knighton, David Gann and Rocky Blackwell.

The family will be at the home.

E-condolences may be sent online to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
