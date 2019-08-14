|
Knoxville, Tenn. - Gary Lee Casteel, age 54, died at West Hills Health and Rehab, on August 11, 2019 following a long and valiant battle with a degenerative neurological disease known as Multiple Systems Atrophy or MSA.
Beloved as a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and cousin, Gary was a Knoxville native, the son of Nancy and Paul Casteel. A graduate of Farragut High School, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science at the University of Tennessee and a Master's degree in Education from Carson Newman University, where he met his wife, Karen Caldwell of Gaffney, SC. He taught in Knox County public schools and worked for the Knox County Library as long as his health allowed. He was a faithful, active, and lifelong member of Central Baptist Bearden, where he served on the audio team and supported the music and veteran's ministries.
Gary's mind remained sharp throughout his illness; he was an avid reader and followed current events closely. He loved politics and worked as a manager and advisor for several local and state political campaigns, including that of former US Senator Bob Corker. A lifelong fan of John Wayne, he enjoyed watching movies and reading about "Duke."
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Karen, and the apple of his eye, their young son, Ethan Lee Casteel; his parents, Nancy and Paul Casteel; his sister, Paula Angermeier (Tom) of Greenville, SC, along with his inlaws, Jolene and Jack Caldwell of Gaffney, SC, and several dear cousins, nephews, and nieces. The family wishes to extend their thanks to his caregivers and his many friends who visited, regularly bringing him books and milkshakes.
A service will be held to commemorate his life on Thursday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Bearden, with Dr. Larry Fields, Rev. Mark Moreland, and Rev. Mike Chesney officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. We will meet at Edgewood Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, August 16 for a 10 a.m. Graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Casteel Benevolence Account, C/O Central Baptist Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919.
